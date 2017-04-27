Dr. Rhonda Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
West Georgia Dermatology109 Professional PL, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 838-9333Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first visit with dr Rogers very helpful answered all questions. Wait time was minimal explains procedures before she starts.
About Dr. Rhonda Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1578543427
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
