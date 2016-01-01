Overview of Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Rhonda Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Focus Eye Care, P.C. in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.