Overview of Dr. Rhonda Sanderson, MD

Dr. Rhonda Sanderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Sanderson works at Maya M Sanghavi MD FACOG in Warren, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.