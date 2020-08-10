Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhonda Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Rhonda Schneider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Locations
Dermatology Consultants of Northern Jersey LLC261 James St Ste 2B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 993-1433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had an unusual condition, and Dr. Schneider did an excellent job of honing in on what the problem was, despite the fact that it was during the first weeks of the Coronavirus pandemic, and a confusing set of symptoms. I am grateful that our GP recommended her.
About Dr. Rhonda Schneider, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1063404333
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.