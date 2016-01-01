Overview of Dr. Rhonda A Sparks, MD

Dr. Rhonda A Sparks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Sparks works at Oak Street Health South OKC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.