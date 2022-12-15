Dr. Rhonda Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Washington, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhonda Washington, MD
Dr. Rhonda Washington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Dr. Washington's Office Locations
Center for Women's Health and Wellness7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office was very clean, and the service was very proficient. Although it is the check up that is my least favorite, it went very smoothly. Also, the office is run efficiently so the wait is minimum.
About Dr. Rhonda Washington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
