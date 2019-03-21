See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD

Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

Dr. Wright works at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Research Medical Center
    2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 851-8649
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    10500 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 279-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Dr. Wright was by OBGYN from my teenage years through all 3 of my difficult pregnancies! She was absolutely amazing throughout all of my life stages. When I had problems with my pregnancies, she was so supportive and caring. She came in on her days off and would call Yo check-in. We are so thankful to Dr.Wright!
    — Mar 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083610075
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • University Of Kentucky
    • University Of Kentucky, Lexington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

