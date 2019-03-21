Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD
Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (913) 851-8649Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Overland Park Regional Medical Center10500 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (816) 279-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wright was by OBGYN from my teenage years through all 3 of my difficult pregnancies! She was absolutely amazing throughout all of my life stages. When I had problems with my pregnancies, she was so supportive and caring. She came in on her days off and would call Yo check-in. We are so thankful to Dr.Wright!
About Dr. Rhonda Wright, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083610075
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- University Of Kentucky, Lexington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.