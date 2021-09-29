Dr. Rhonna Shatz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhonna Shatz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rhonna Shatz, DO
Dr. Rhonna Shatz, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Shatz works at
Dr. Shatz's Office Locations
-
1
UC Physicians Neurology7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8730
-
2
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shatz?
Dr. SHATZ IS THE BEST PHYSICIAN I HAVE EVER COME IN CONTACT WITH. It is obvious how much she cares about her patients and I am lucky to have been treated by her. She is very thorough and will order many tests to find the root cause of your memory problems. I recommend Dr. Shatz to any and everyone.
About Dr. Rhonna Shatz, DO
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922173665
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shatz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shatz works at
Dr. Shatz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Dementia and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.