Dr. Rhonna Shatz, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Shatz works at UC Health Physicians in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Dementia and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.