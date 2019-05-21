Dr. Rhys Branman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhys Branman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Branman performed an abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) for me 2 months ago. He was my only pre-op consult, as the second I met him and his staff, I knew I wanted him to be my surgeon. He’s incredibly warm, welcoming, non-judgmental, and knowledgeable. My procedure was scheduled for 7am and I was home sleeping on my couch by noon. The day of surgery, the surgical staff made me feel calm while I waited for my procedure. I had zero post op complications, as his instructions on how to care for myself before and after surgery were incredibly detailed and reinforced several times. At each post op appointment, I’m called back to a room within minutes and seen by Dr Branman very quickly. I tell everyone who inquires about my surgery that I would go through this 100x to have the experience and results that I have had. BONUS: He makes THE BEST belly buttons I’ve ever seen. I follow other women on a FB group who have also had tummy tucks and their new belly buttons are small and round. His are “bi
About Dr. Rhys Branman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery Center
- Vanderbilt
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
