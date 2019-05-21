See All Plastic Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Rhys Branman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rhys Branman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (31)
Map Pin Small Little Rock, AR
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rhys Branman, MD

Dr. Rhys Branman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arkansas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Branman works at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Branman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgery Center
    10809 Executive Center Dr Ste 100, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Branman?

    May 21, 2019
    Dr Branman performed an abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) for me 2 months ago. He was my only pre-op consult, as the second I met him and his staff, I knew I wanted him to be my surgeon. He’s incredibly warm, welcoming, non-judgmental, and knowledgeable. My procedure was scheduled for 7am and I was home sleeping on my couch by noon. The day of surgery, the surgical staff made me feel calm while I waited for my procedure. I had zero post op complications, as his instructions on how to care for myself before and after surgery were incredibly detailed and reinforced several times. At each post op appointment, I’m called back to a room within minutes and seen by Dr Branman very quickly. I tell everyone who inquires about my surgery that I would go through this 100x to have the experience and results that I have had. BONUS: He makes THE BEST belly buttons I’ve ever seen. I follow other women on a FB group who have also had tummy tucks and their new belly buttons are small and round. His are “bi
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rhys Branman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rhys Branman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Branman to family and friends

    Dr. Branman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Branman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rhys Branman, MD.

    About Dr. Rhys Branman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073644019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhys Branman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branman works at Cosmetic Surgery Center in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Branman’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Branman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rhys Branman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.