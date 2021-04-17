See All Pediatric Urologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD

Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Irvine works at UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE MEDICAL CENTER in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Incomplete Circumcision Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Irvine's Office Locations

    University of Tn Home Care
    1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-9000
    Etch Endocrinology
    2100 Clinch Ave Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 673-9315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Incomplete Circumcision Repair

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2021
    Dr. Irvine is an excellent doctor with a kind and caring bedside manner. He is extremely smart and takes the time to answer questions and talk things through with parents. Can't recommend him enough.
    Julie — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1609192905
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rhys Irvine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irvine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irvine works at UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE MEDICAL CENTER in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Irvine’s profile.

    Dr. Irvine has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Incomplete Circumcision Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

