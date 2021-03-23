Overview of Dr. Rhys Rudolph, MD

Dr. Rhys Rudolph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Rudolph works at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN and Huntington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.