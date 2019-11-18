See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Rhys Schmidt III, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.2 (21)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rhys Schmidt III, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Witham Health Services.

They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    8240 Naab Rd Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-5461
  2. 2
    Naab Road Surgery Center LLC
    8260 Naab Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 802-3127
  3. 3
    Witham Health Services
    2605 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 485-8000
  4. 4
    The Breast Care Center of Indiana PC
    8550 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-5461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
  • Witham Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rhys Schmidt III, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366544868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

