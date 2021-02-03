Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakheel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD
Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowie, MD. They completed their fellowship with DC General Hospital
Dr. Dakheel works at
Dr. Dakheel's Office Locations
-
1
Riad Dakheel MD PA4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B216, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 262-0020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Sleep Center8100 Good Luck Rd Fl 6, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 850-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dakheel?
I was seen by Dr Dakheel the office visit went well the ladies at the front was professional nice friendly..I did have to wait long for the overnight study or to get the results back and when it was time to get the machine he did a rush on it and he didn't have to. He saw that I was upset and my job depends on it and he cared..most doctors would have put my file on a desk to be handle whenever..and thats happen to me plenty times...My experience has been great..I wish it was other doctors who actually care for their patients like Dr Dakheel...thank you
About Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1528067345
Education & Certifications
- DC General Hospital
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakheel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakheel accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dakheel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dakheel works at
Dr. Dakheel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakheel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakheel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakheel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dakheel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dakheel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.