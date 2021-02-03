See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bowie, MD
Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD

Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bowie, MD. They completed their fellowship with DC General Hospital

Dr. Dakheel works at Riad Dakheel MD & Associates in Bowie, MD with other offices in Lanham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Dakheel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riad Dakheel MD PA
    4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B216, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 262-0020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Sleep Center
    8100 Good Luck Rd Fl 6, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 850-6333

Hospital Affiliations
  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movements in Sleep Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2021
    I was seen by Dr Dakheel the office visit went well the ladies at the front was professional nice friendly..I did have to wait long for the overnight study or to get the results back and when it was time to get the machine he did a rush on it and he didn't have to. He saw that I was upset and my job depends on it and he cared..most doctors would have put my file on a desk to be handle whenever..and thats happen to me plenty times...My experience has been great..I wish it was other doctors who actually care for their patients like Dr Dakheel...thank you
    A.J — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Education & Certifications

    • DC General Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riad Dakheel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakheel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dakheel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dakheel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dakheel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakheel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakheel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakheel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dakheel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dakheel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

