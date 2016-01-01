Overview

Dr. Riad Laham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Laham works at Hillcrest Hospital Pain Mgmt Cl in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Steroid Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.