Dr. Riad Laham, MD
Dr. Riad Laham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Hillcrest Hospital Pain Mgmt Cl6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-7246
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Laham accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laham has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Steroid Injection and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Laham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laham.
