Dr. Rian Maercks, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (90)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rian Maercks, MD

Dr. Rian Maercks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Maercks works at The Maercks Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maercks' Office Locations

    Moms Specialty Care Pharmacy
    4500 Biscayne Blvd Ste 104, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 328-8256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Labiaplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Labiaplasty

Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Phalloplasty Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 90 ratings
Patient Ratings (90)
5 Star
(74)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(16)
Jun 10, 2020
DR. Rian Maercks is a phenomenal surgeon!!! I was originally supposed to have surgery with another surgeon who told me point blank it wasn't able to happen the way I wanted and the results I was looking for she told me I was unable to get them, luckily things went south with her and Dr. Maercks stepped in and was able to give me exactly what I was looking for. He is amazing at what he does, his hands are magical! I would HIGHLY recommend him to any one, especially if you had a previous surgeon mess up. Dr. Maercks is not only extremely talented but has a wonderful bedside manner and really takes the time to make someone comfortable!! ****I was told I would have to have huge achor scarring down and around my breast and Dr. Maercks was able to do the revision with NO EXTRA SCARRING!! It is very reassuring knowing there are surgeons out there with the passion still, not just looking for the paycheck Dr Maercks is that surgeon he is the Best! I will never go to another plastic surgeon.
JUSTINE RICHARDS — Jun 10, 2020
Photo: Dr. Rian Maercks, MD
About Dr. Rian Maercks, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1295946598
Education & Certifications

  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rian Maercks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maercks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maercks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maercks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maercks works at The Maercks Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maercks’s profile.

90 patients have reviewed Dr. Maercks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maercks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maercks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maercks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.