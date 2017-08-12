Overview

Dr. Riaz Cassim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cassim works at Clarksburg Vamc in Clarksburg, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.