Dr. Riaz Cassim, MD
Overview
Dr. Riaz Cassim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksburg, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Clarksburg Vamc1 Med Center Dr, Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions (304) 598-4890
- 2 9238 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-7095
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cassim is a great surgeon. Highly reccomend him to all. Very pleased with my results.
About Dr. Riaz Cassim, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cassim works at
Dr. Cassim has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.