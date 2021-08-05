Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riaz Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riaz Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Riaz Chaudhry, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UTESA and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
-
1
Riaz A Chaudhry MD PC5159 Route 9w, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 565-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?
Clean premises. Friendly staff. I felt relaxed and comfortable for my first visit. Dr. Riaz Chaudry addressed my concerns and recommended several tests before total evaluation. Overall I was very pleased with my first visit.
About Dr. Riaz Chaudhry, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1992798003
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Brooklyn-Caledonian Hosp
- UTESA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaudhry speaks Hindi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.