Dr. Riaz Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Riaz Gill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
Harbin Clinic Gi Lab Cartersville200 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (470) 490-6460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Harbin Clinic At Cartersville150 Gentilly Blvd, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-5919
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome and caring.. Friendly.. The best
About Dr. Riaz Gill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1063442044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gill speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.