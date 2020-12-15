Dr. Riaz Janjua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janjua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riaz Janjua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Riaz Janjua, MD
Dr. Riaz Janjua, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Janjua works at
Dr. Janjua's Office Locations
-
1
Riaz A. Janjua M.d.625 Kent Ave Ste 302, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 777-1930
-
2
Cumberland Office12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (240) 964-7000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janjua?
He's a very good doctor, like him very like a mother has a very good job every time I go in to see him
About Dr. Riaz Janjua, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1508865908
Education & Certifications
- Mem Hospital Of Burlington Co
- King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janjua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janjua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janjua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janjua works at
Dr. Janjua has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janjua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Janjua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janjua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janjua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janjua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.