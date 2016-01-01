Overview of Dr. Riaz Rahman, MD

Dr. Riaz Rahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Montefiore Medical Group in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.