Overview of Dr. Riaz Syed, MD

Dr. Riaz Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Riaz S Syed MD in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.