Overview of Dr. Riaz Syed, MD

Dr. Riaz Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Syed works at Primary Care Center Of Georgia in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.