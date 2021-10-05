See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Riazunissa Arifuddin, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Riazunissa Arifuddin, MD

Dr. Riazunissa Arifuddin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Arifuddin works at RIAZUNISSA RIZWANA ARIFUDDIN MD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arifuddin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riazunissa Rizwana Arifuddin MD
    2809 N Powers Dr Ste B, Orlando, FL 32818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 291-9688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cough
Administrative Physical
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Riazunissa Arifuddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639395403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riazunissa Arifuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arifuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arifuddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arifuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arifuddin works at RIAZUNISSA RIZWANA ARIFUDDIN MD in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arifuddin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arifuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arifuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arifuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arifuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

