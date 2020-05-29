Overview of Dr. Rica Stamatin, MD

Dr. Rica Stamatin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.