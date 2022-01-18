Overview

Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alfafara works at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates Alfafara Jacobson Mirza and Pras in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.