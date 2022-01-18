Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfafara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD
Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates Alfafara Jacobson Mirza and Pras1648 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 758-4650
Vista Health2470 E Flamingo Rd Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 737-1427
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado River Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. He is so caring. He saved my life. He listens, he takes his time. Thank God for him.
About Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255397709
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Episc Hospital
- U of the East
- Internal Medicine
