Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD

Cardiology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alfafara works at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates Alfafara Jacobson Mirza and Pras in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Cardiovascular Associates Alfafara Jacobson Mirza and Pras
    1648 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 758-4650
  2. 2
    Vista Health
    2470 E Flamingo Rd Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-1427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado River Medical Center
  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain

Wheezing
  
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
  
Angina
  
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
  
Anxiety
  
Aortic Ectasia
Arthritis
Asthma
  
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Cough
  
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  
Heart Murmur
Hepatitis A
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 18, 2022
    Best Dr. He is so caring. He saved my life. He listens, he takes his time. Thank God for him.
    Barba — Jan 18, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD?
    About Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255397709
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Johns Episc Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U of the East
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Alfafara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfafara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alfafara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alfafara has seen patients for Wheezing, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfafara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfafara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfafara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfafara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfafara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

