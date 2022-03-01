See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boerne, TX
Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.3 (38)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Alvarado works at Advanced Pain Relief Institute in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Relief Institute - Boerne
    138 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 302, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 910-6653
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Pain Relief Institute - Central San Antonio
    4100 E Piedras Dr Ste 165, San Antonio, TX 78228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 920-4958
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarado?

    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr.A really does take the pain away. He is very conservative and thorough in treating you and your pain as an individual, not as just some insurance check.
    Jim Custet — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alvarado to family and friends

    Dr. Alvarado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alvarado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD.

    About Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497935456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lemuel Shattuck Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Presby St Lukes Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvarado has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.