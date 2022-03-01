Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD
Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Advanced Pain Relief Institute - Boerne138 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 302, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 910-6653Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Pain Relief Institute - Central San Antonio4100 E Piedras Dr Ste 165, San Antonio, TX 78228 Directions (210) 920-4958Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Dr.A really does take the pain away. He is very conservative and thorough in treating you and your pain as an individual, not as just some insurance check.
About Dr. Ricardo Antonio Alvarado, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Lemuel Shattuck Hosp
- Presby St Lukes Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of North Texas
