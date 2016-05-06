Overview

Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Evangelical Univ Of El Salvador, Fac De Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Alvarez works at Inter-American Diabetes & Endocrinology in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.