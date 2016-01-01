Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Nacional de La Plata and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 827-9525
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
About Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649441601
Education & Certifications
- U Nacional de La Plata
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.