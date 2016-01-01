Dr. Ricardo Medina-Centeno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina-Centeno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Medina-Centeno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Medina-Centeno, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.
Dr. Medina-Centeno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1675
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medina-Centeno?
About Dr. Ricardo Medina-Centeno, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1871886739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina-Centeno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina-Centeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina-Centeno works at
Dr. Medina-Centeno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina-Centeno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina-Centeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina-Centeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.