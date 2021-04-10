Overview of Dr. Ricardo Ayala, MD

Dr. Ricardo Ayala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS CIEGO DE AVILA and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Ayala works at Tallahassee Neurological Clinic in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.