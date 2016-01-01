Dr. Ricardo Baltodano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltodano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Baltodano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Baltodano, MD
Dr. Ricardo Baltodano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Nicaragua and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Baltodano's Office Locations
Southern Texas Nephrology350 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8832
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
About Dr. Ricardo Baltodano, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1376705244
- La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Nicaragua
- Nephrology
Dr. Baltodano has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltodano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
