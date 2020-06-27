Overview of Dr. Ricardo Bennett, DPM

Dr. Ricardo Bennett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Manassas Foot Clinic in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.