Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
B and T Partners LLC8751 Commodity Cir Ste 3, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 586-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernal is so nice and caring. Definitely a judge-free zone. Staff is great!
About Dr. Ricardo Bernal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Meml Hospital
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernal speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.