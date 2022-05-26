Overview

Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Blanco works at Northlake Pulmonary Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Embolism, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.