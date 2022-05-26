Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Covington, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Dr. Blanco works at
Locations
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanco is the specialist you hope to find when you learn for the first time you need a Pulmonary specialist and begin your search. While everyone of us gets to this path in different ways, mine was a CAT scan that raised questions, we now want answers. The skill, life time of experience, and knowledge Dr. Blanco brought to my issue and im sure all his patients is at work on the first meeting.... and the fact that he is caring and takes the time to explain was deeply appreciated.
About Dr. Ricardo Blanco, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1356390371
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
