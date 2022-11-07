Overview of Dr. Ricardo Cacdac, MD

Dr. Ricardo Cacdac, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Cacdac works at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.