Dr. Ricardo Cacdac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Cacdac, MD
Dr. Ricardo Cacdac, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Cacdac's Office Locations
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr Fl 2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-1828
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cacdac, is very mindful and a master of his craft! Knows his craft. Saved me and I will forever be grateful! Easy to talk to extremely knowledgeable and a straight shooter! He is honest and a man of his word. Definitely check him out and know there is nothing he can not handle! He saved my life! His work is impeccable! He takes great pride!
About Dr. Ricardo Cacdac, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225130362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cacdac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cacdac accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cacdac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cacdac has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Abdominoplasty and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cacdac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cacdac speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Cacdac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cacdac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cacdac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cacdac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.