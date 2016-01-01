See All Family Doctors in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Ricardo Canales, MDPA

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Canales, MDPA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. 

Dr. Canales works at Ricardo Canales, M.D., P.A. Family Practice in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    240 Lindberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchiolitis
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiolitis
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Bronchiolitis
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chickenpox
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ricardo Canales, MDPA

    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1023086345
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Canales, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canales works at Ricardo Canales, M.D., P.A. Family Practice in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Canales’s profile.

    Dr. Canales has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

