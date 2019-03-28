Dr. Carrau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Carrau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ricardo Carrau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrau's Office Locations
- 1 320 W 10th Ave Rm B221, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8074
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
He's an outstanding otolaryngologist, and a friendly, compassionate man. I'd recommend him to my friends and family without reservation.
About Dr. Ricardo Carrau, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740252691
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
