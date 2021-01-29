See All General Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University

Dr. Castrellon works at MOSA Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    South Miami Office
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-8730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Excellent manners. He takes his time to explain. You have a lot of practice planning and performing the surgery. Waiting time 15 minutes. Friendly Staf ( Excelentes modales. Se toma su tiempo para explicarlo. Tiene mucha práctica planificando y realizando la cirugía. Tiempo de espera 15 minutos. Amigable Staf
    Arturo Muniz — Jan 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497923171
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castrellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castrellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castrellon works at MOSA Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Castrellon’s profile.

    Dr. Castrellon has seen patients for Bedsores and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castrellon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Castrellon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castrellon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castrellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castrellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

