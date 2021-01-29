Overview

Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University



Dr. Castrellon works at MOSA Plastic Surgery in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.