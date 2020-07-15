Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cigarroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, MD
Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Leonides G. Cigarroa Jr. M.d. P.A.1710 E Saunders St Fl 5, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 725-1228
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 796-5000
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent service all the times I’ve been there. Dr. Ricardo is the best, very respectful, caring and attentive to the patients needs. He definitely makes you feel at ease.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295774594
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cigarroa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cigarroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cigarroa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cigarroa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cigarroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cigarroa.
