Overview

Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Cigarroa works at Leonides G. Cigarroa, Jr. in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.