Dr. Ricardo Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney in Olney, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Germantown, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.