Dr. Ricardo Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Cook, MD
Dr. Ricardo Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney3414 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-0500
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Columbia10700 Charter Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-7800
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Germantown19851 Observation Dr Ste 450, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 977-6777
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Silver Spring3801 International Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-9715
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On Christmas Eve night, Dr. Cook did very complex emergency surgery on my compound-fractured calcaneus (heel bone). I was 80 years old, with advanced osteoporosis. He restructured my ankle and foot using a metal plate, numerous screws, and a bone graft. Ricardo Cook was always personable, unhurried, and kind. It’s been five years, and I can easily walk 2 or more miles. I love Dr. Cook.
About Dr. Ricardo Cook, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942278726
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
