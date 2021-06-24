Dr. Ricardo Cordido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Cordido, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Cordido, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Heartcare Associates of Connecticut LLC2200 Whitney Ave Ste 180, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (860) 253-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cordido has been my heart doctor for 20 years or more He is more than a doctor I think of him as also a friend
About Dr. Ricardo Cordido, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003806456
Education & Certifications
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
- Luis Razetti
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
