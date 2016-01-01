Dr. Ricardo Cortez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Cortez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Cortez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Cortez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Cortez works at
Dr. Cortez's Office Locations
River City Brain & Spine8715 Village Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 239-2575
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Cortez, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154340958
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortez has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cortez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.