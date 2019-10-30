Overview of Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD

Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Cristobal works at HEAD NECK ONCOLOGIC, RECONSTRUCTIVE SKULL BASE SURGERY in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.