Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD
Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Cristobal works at
Dr. Cristobal's Office Locations
Texas Health Care923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 920-0484Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My ear-nose-throat specialist sent me to Dr. Cristobal because if my chronic ear infections due to old surgeries in the 1970s. Dr. Cristobal was very thorough in his examination, treatment, discussion of the underlying issues, and we talked about a repair surgery that would likely abate my chronic infections and drainage.
About Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD
- Neurotology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801059514
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cristobal works at
