Dr. Ricardo Cruzado-Ceballos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Cruzado-Ceballos, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
Adventhealth Pepin Heart Institute3100 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (863) 299-1155
Adventhealth Lab7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (863) 299-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very calm demeanor. He and the whole IR team at Adventist Hospital Fletcher are the best.
About Dr. Ricardo Cruzado-Ceballos, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1881796290
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruzado-Ceballos has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruzado-Ceballos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
