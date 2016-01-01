Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
