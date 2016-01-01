See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD

Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Milian works at Georgia Regent University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-0211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gallstones

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326271461
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Milian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milian works at Georgia Regent University in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Milian’s profile.

    Dr. Milian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

