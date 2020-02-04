Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espaillat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD
Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Espaillat works at
Dr. Espaillat's Office Locations
Rega Mental Health Center LLC7501 Wiles Rd Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 341-1022
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Espillat for 14 years. He is completely involved in every appointment, he listens, and he CARES. I highly recommend Dr.Espillat to all ages. He is truly an expert He is gifted and the most decent, kind, and caring doctor I have ever known. As a medical professional myself, I speak as a patient and also as someone who has worked with hundreds of physicians. Thank you Dr. Espillat!
About Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1700838372
Education & Certifications
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espaillat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espaillat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espaillat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espaillat works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Espaillat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espaillat.
