Dr. Ricardo Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Flores, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
-
1
Unitypoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St # S126, Des Moines, IA 50309 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ricardo Flores, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1790769479
Education & Certifications
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
