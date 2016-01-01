See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Des Moines, IA
Dr. Ricardo Flores, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Flores, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Flores works at Unitypoint Health in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unitypoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    1200 Pleasant St # S126, Des Moines, IA 50309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ricardo Flores, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1790769479
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lac King/drew Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flores works at Unitypoint Health in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Flores’s profile.

    Dr. Flores has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

