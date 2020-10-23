Overview of Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD

Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia Alemany works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.