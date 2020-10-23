Dr. Garcia Alemany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD
Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia Alemany works at
Dr. Garcia Alemany's Office Locations
Marc E Csete, MD, MBA4302 Alton Rd Ste 710, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 534-2155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ricardo J. Garcia Alemany, MD, LLC2150 W 68th St Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 620-2361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 7150 W 20th Ave Ste 314, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 620-2361
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Garcia for a year and I am very satisfied with him. He is very knowledgeable and professional. He really cares about his patients. The office staff is very friendly and efficient. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144458233
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Alemany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia Alemany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia Alemany works at
Dr. Garcia Alemany has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia Alemany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia Alemany speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Alemany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Alemany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia Alemany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia Alemany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.