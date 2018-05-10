Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricardo Garza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Garza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Garza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ricardo A Garza MD Pllc6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 932-1487
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Dr. Garza is knowledgeable, kind and devotes quality time to each patient every visit. He deserves more than 5 stars. Thank you Dr Garza.
About Dr. Ricardo Garza, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962409383
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hosp/Tex Hear
- University Tex Health Scis Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.