Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.2881 Hyde Park St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 906-7155Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Gonzalvez for years. He is outstanding.
About Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1063678035
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinsonism and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
